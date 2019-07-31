The start of the school year is just around the corner, and while some are dreading going back to the books, a group of Fountain Hills High School football players gathered in the halls of FHHS for the time-honored tradition of summer camp.
For two days from July 25 to July 26, members of the team participated in on-field drills, classroom lessons, weight lifting and reviewing film.
Head coach Jason Henslin said that the camp is a mixture of “good old-fashioned hard work, with a little bit of a good time mixed in” and also sees it as a chance to do a test run of sorts with the incoming team.
“(The camp) is good for team bonding,” Henslin said. “But specifically we’ll have classroom sessions set up where we’re learning plays, both offense and defense, and then going out on the field to actually run those plays. Then we come back in and watch the film of what they did on the field, so we can look back and say, ‘OK, this is what we taught you in the classroom, did you do it right or wrong?’ Basically what we’ll be doing during the season.”
The first Falcon Football game is an away competition at Northwest Christian on Aug. 23.