While the rest of the school was off on fall break trips, the Fountain Hill High School football team was on its home field and delivering a big win for the program.
The local squad hosted Coronado at the Falcon Nest on Oct. 11 and beat the Dons 64-12.
This week Fountain Hills will play at home again, this time hosting Arizona College Prep.
Even though head coach Jason Henslin was thrilled with his team’s win this past Friday, he said he wasn’t entirely happy with the way the Falcons started the game.
“When you play a lesser opponent you don’t want to play down to their level and, unfortunately, we did during the first half,” Henslin explained. “We were 43-12 at halftime, but we had two or three penalties in the first half that were for avoidable things like trash talking. It might seem like nitpicking but, at the same time, you don’t want to carry those bad habits over to other games.”
According to Henslin, the team was able to refocus during the halftime break and finished the rest of the game penalty free.
With their high score, plenty of individual Falcons had a banner night on the field.
“Boden Davidson was probably our top player of the night; he scored five touchdowns,” Henslin said. “He had three receiving touchdowns, one rushing touchdown and then he ran a kickoff back for the final touchdown. Along with getting to see him do well, it was nice to see Shane (Davenport) have a productive night.”
Falcon running back, Calvin Lupien, also had a strong night offensively, scoring one touchdown and rushing for 84 yards.
The regular season is nearing its end for Falcon football so it’s Henslin’s mission to make sure that the momentum from this week’s win continues for the rest of the season.
“This week the big focus is to continue this momentum and to be ultra-focused in practice,” Henslin said. “We only have three games and I think if we want to make the playoffs, we have to win all of them. So we just have to be focused this week.”