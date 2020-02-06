It was a strong week for the Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team, which is now on a three-game winning streak.
The first victory of the past week for the Falcons was on Jan. 28 when FHHS beat American Leadership Academy Gilbert by a final score of 69-61.
Then, during a special weekend game, Fountain Hills hosted Holbrook and the Falcons went on to win by a narrow 53-51 difference.
The Falcons have three games lined up for the week. The first was Tuesday, Feb. 4, against Gilbert Christian.
Thursday, Feb. 6, Fountain Hills will be away at Coronado. Then on Tuesday, Feb. 11, the Falcons will be away at Arizona College Prep.
Head coach Jeff Bonner believes that the Falcons’ recent win against Arizona College Prep on Jan. 23 kicked off momentum for the team that the local players are still riding on.
“It gave the guys some confidence to go into the ALA Gilbert game,” Bonner explained. “That game was on the road, which is always tough, but the guys remembered that last season we beat ALA at their home. So that got them that much more hyped for the game.”
The hype translated on the court and Bonner said that it was one of their best performances of the season.
“They came and played very hard. The guys just competed, competed, competed from the start of that game to the finishing end,” Bonner said. “I would say the theme of that night, and these past three games, have been the guys trying the hardest they can.”
The Falcons’ final game of the past week was at home, but visitors might have thought they were in Holbrook with the number of Roadrunner fans in attendance.
Bonner said he was glad that his team is used to playing on the road, as it felt almost like an away game.
“Having so many road games prepared us for this home ‘road’ game,” Bonner said. “I say that because we were outnumbered a lot to a little when it came to Holbrook fans and Fountain Hills fans.”
FHHS would need all the mental focus they could spare, going up against Holbrook.
“The guys had to compete,” Bonner said. “Holbrook is a top eight team and we went down early in that game and had every reason to quit. But the guys didn’t. The guys kept listening, kept to the game plan and made changes where they needed to.”