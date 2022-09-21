The Fountain Hills High School football team beat Arizona Lutheran Academy 40-28 last Friday, Sept. 16. The running back tandem of seniors Gavin Furi and Ryan Dyhrkopp combined for five of the Falcons’ six touchdowns in their first region win.

Arizona Lutheran Academy won the 2A state championship last season and started this season 3-0 as a 3A team. The Coyotes beat schools with their run game, averaging 340 rush yards through their first three games of this season, but the Falcons snapped the Coyotes’ 11-game winning streak and held them to just 255 rush yards.