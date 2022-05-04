The Fountain Hills High School track and field team competed in the Northeast Valley Championships and the Desert Vista Last Chance track meets last week. State qualifiers are officially announced tomorrow, Thursday, May 5, and the first day of the AIA Division III state championships will be held at Mesa Community College next Tuesday, May 10.
Junior Jentezen Behnke and sophomore Erin Hooley are the two most likely Falcons to advance to state. Not only do athletes have to meet the qualifying standards, but they also have to be ranked in the top 24 of their events to compete. Behnke is currently tied for 17th place with a high jump of 5’10”, and Hooley is currently ranked 19th in the state for the 3200m (12:18.42) and ranked 16th in the 1600m (5:39.75).
Hooley is ranked 35th in the 800m event as well. She ran her 3200m personal best last week, and according to head coach Kevin Clancy, Hooley is now fourth all-time in the 1600m and third all-time in the 800m for Fountain Hills’ school records.
A majority of the Falcons will not advance to state, but several of them set new personal records by a good margin last week. Sophomores Caleb Lara ran the 3200m 52 seconds faster than his previous best (11:8.28), and William Breen shaved 44 seconds off of his 3200m time (12:20.42). Senior Anthony Kasson cut down his 3200m time by 45 seconds (12:20.90).
Lara also took 12 seconds off his 1600m time (5:13.12). In the same event, junior Dylan Horsefall shaved six seconds (5:41.31).
Sophomore Nathan Eastman shaved 22 seconds off his 800m (2:23.97), and sophomore Ayden Nguyen took 12 seconds off of his 800m (2:34.28).
The State tournament will begin at 12:30 p.m. next Tuesday, May 10. If any Falcon advances to the next day of competition, it will take place at Mesa Community College on Saturday, May 14, starting at 12:30 p.m.