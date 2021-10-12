The varsity Falcon swim team competed against Tempe Prep and BASIS Phoenix last Thursday, Oct. 7. Both Fountain Hill men’s and women’s teams came in second place.
State qualifier Grace Clark swam the 100-yard butterfly (1:17.1) and 100 backstroke (1:30.1) events. The other individual state qualifier, Gunnar Wise, swam the 200-yard individual medley race (2:21.0).
The rest of the Falcons also swam well. For the girls, Izee Butcher (1:15.9), Kallista Johnson (1:19.3), Aly Wilson (1:33.3) and Delilah Hudoba (1:37.8) swam in the 100-yard freestyle event. Johnson also swam a time of 1:46.2 in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing behind Elizabeth Franzone (1:31.5) in the race.
Franzone also swam a 33.85 50-yard freestyle for the Falcons. Alexis Sommerschield rounded out the girls’ performances with a 1:24.0 in the 100 butterfly.
Ender Trevena (3:25.5) finished behind Wise in the 200 IM. His brother, Raith Trevena, swam a 2:37.7 200-yard freestyle.
Dylan Horsfall swam the 100 butterfly (1:19.0) and finished the 100 breaststroke (1:33.8) behind Space Kingphakorn (1:22.4). Both Josef Johnson (27.24) and Brendan Davies (27.77) finished the 50 freestyle in under 30 seconds, and Vinnie Caggiula finished the same race in 34.03 seconds.
Johnson (1:07.8) and Caggiula (1:20.4) swam the 100-yard freestyle race with Jacob Sommerschield (1:24.0). Johnson (1:31.7) and Sommerschield (1:43.5) also competed in the 100-yard backstroke.
The Falcons swim again this weekend at the Kerry Croswhite Aquatic Center for Saturday Night Fever on Oct. 16.