The Fountain Hills High School wrestling team competed in the state-qualifying sectionals meet last week and while only one Falcon qualified for the big meet, many were only one match away.
On Feb. 8 the grappling Falcons travelled back to Mogollon High School to compete in the sectional tournament.
Freshmen Falcon Gianni Delacueve placed fourth in his weight class and will represent the Falcons at the state meet on Feb. 14-15 up in Prescott.
Fountain Hills faced competition from 13 other schools at sectionals, and head coach Luke Salzman knew that his young wrestlers would have their work cut out for them.
FHHS was up for the task, however. Of the 10 weight classes that the Falcons brought to the tournament, wrestlers in nine of them made it to the final round where, as Salzman puts it, “if they won they qualify and if they lose they are done for the season.”
Along with state-qualifying freshmen Delacueve, Salzman was just as proud of the rest of his team’s performance at the tournament.
“Gavin Furi (126), JT Despain (182), and Hector Leon (HWT) had a great tournament, getting two big wins but coming up one match short of placing top four,” Salzman said. “Junior Dom Flynn lost the toughest match of the weekend to Cade Hogle of Round Valley, 2-1. Freshman Jaden Gibson filled in at the 132-pound weight class and won an impressive three matches, placing top 6 in his weight class.”
Based on this showing, Salzman is excited to see what the future has in store for his young squad of wrestlers.