Kim Guerrette

Cross country is a huge commitment to take on. Fountain Hills High School head coach Kevin Clancy said each athlete ran roughly 300 miles over the season, and the Falcons’ hard work this year resulted in the first state championship girls team appearance in six years.

Clancy took over the track team last year, and he continued to lead the Falcons this year as cross country coach. He recruited some runners from track, and he had four new freshman athletes as well. Clancy was mindful of how he recruited as well as who he recruited.