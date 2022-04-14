The Fountain Hills High School Track and Field team competed in two meets last week. The Falcons managed to set new personal records both on Wednesday at Notre Dame and Saturday at the Alhambra Valley Classic.
The Falcons had four first place winners at Notre Dame’s mini invitational. Juniors Tyler Irvine-Violette took first in the 1600m (5:04.83), and Zion Atwood set a PR and took first in the 300m hurdles (44.67). Fellow junior Jentezen Behnke set a PR in the high jump (5’10”).
Sophomore Erin Hooley took home two first place medals, one for the 800m (2:38.65) and one for the 1600m (5:55.89). Hooley set a PR in the 800m, and fellow sophomore Eliana Bartman claimed a second-place finish in shot put with a new PR (73-07).
Senior Sebastian Jackson set a new PR in the 100m (11.59), as did senior Anthony Kasson (13.49). Kasson also set PRs in the 200m (27.05) and long jump (16’5”).
In distance events, junior Nathan Eastman (2:34.77) and sophomore William Breen (2:47.59) set PRs in the 800m, and Breen set a PR in the 1600m (5:48.10) as well. Junior Dylan Horsfall also set a PR for the 1600m (5:48.39).
In field events, sophomore Tyler Tolis set two PRs in shot put, first 23’03.5” and then 24’8” on Saturday. Sophomore Skye Alker set PRs in shot put (22’7.5”), discus (53’7”) and javelin (63’0). Sophomore Giada Lombardo also set a new PR in pole vault (6’6”).
The Falcons have the Sedona Invitational this Saturday, April 16. Next Wednesday, April 20, the Falcons will host Veritas Prep at 4 p.m. in the second home meet this year.