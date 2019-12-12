The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team kept its streak alive this week, adding two more wins to the early-season total.
The Falcons’ first game of the past week was on Dec. 3 against St. John Paul II Catholic. FHHS won by a commanding score of 76-17.
The second game was Dec. 6 against Show Low. This time the Falcons won a closer battle, 61-53.
The boys basketball squad has two games on the schedule this week. The first was on Dec. 9 against Odyssey Institute. The second showdown is set for Friday, Dec. 13, away against Northwest Christian starting at 7 p.m.
Additional information was not available as of press time.