The Fountain Hills High School beach volleyball team is off to a strong start this season, winning their first match without losing a single set.
On March 5, the Lady Falcons traveled to Indian School Park were they faced off against Saguaro High School. FHHS won the match 5-0.
The Lady Falcons are off this week for spring break but will return to the sand on March 18 when they will host Estrella Foothills at home starting at 4 p.m.
Head coach Pete McGloin said he was extremely happy with his team’s performance at their first match, but is also excited because he knows that wasn’t them at their best.
“It was a great start, we’re really pleased with the results,” McGloin said. “It was a straight sweep all through but you could see we had some excitement/anxiety that we need to work through, but everyone was aware of it. It was really great to see them not let that anxiety conquer them and find ways to get past it.”
The Lady Falcons have a lot of young talent on their team this year. For example, Mya Davenport is only the second freshmen to play a starting position in the program’s history.
Despite the odds being against them, Davenport and her partner played great, McGloin said.
“Both of them played amazingly well,” McGloin said. “They hustled hard. I wasn’t coaching their court but every time I looked over they were making a spectacular play.”
The veteran Falcons did just as well.
“Grace Abrams and Jelina Lynch played great,” McGloin said. “They were communicating amazingly and just had some huge hits. The pair they were playing decided not to block them and they were just crushing balls. They won their sets 21-10 and 21-6.”
McGloin’s focus now is keeping the team warm during the spring break.