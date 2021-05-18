The Fountain Hills High School baseball season came to a close in the state tournament semifinals, with the Falcons falling behind Odyssey Institute by a final score of 6-5.
The Falcons ended the season in the number two spot for region standings at 7-3, wrapping the year at 10-6 overall.
While the start of the season saw the Falcons struggling to find wins, the back half was almost was dominated by victories. Starting April 12, the Falcons won four games in a row, a streak that would have continued through until the last game of the season if not for a narrow 7-8 loss to Chino Valley on April 21. The Falcons followed that defeat with another five wins, including two state games, before the season came to an end on May 13 just shy of the state championship round.
Guided by head coach Bobby Langer, the Falcons entered the state tournament on May 8 against the team from Gilbert Christian. The Falcons made short work of their opponents, advancing on a 10-3 victory.
The Falcons returned for the second round of state play on May 11 and, while not as big of a blowout as the previous game, the local squad stayed comfortably ahead of the competition, winning by a final score of 6-3.
The state semifinal match-up against Odyssey Institute on May 13 was a nail-biter that proved to be the end of the line for the Falcons, with the day going to the Minotaurs at 5-6. The Minotaurs took on the Sabino Sabercats in the state championship Monday evening, May 17.