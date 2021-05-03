The Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club (FHABC) is set to host a night of fundraising activities to benefit local youth athletics Thursday evening, May 6, from 7 to 10 p.m.
Festivities include a reverse raffle with a grand prize of up to $5,000. Tickets will be on sale for $100. Corporate raffle tickets can also be purchased for $300, which includes three tickets and corporate recognition by FHABC. Winners need not be present to win and tickets can be purchased in advance on the FHABC Facebook page, facebook.com/FHHSABC. Tickets may also be purchased by emailing fhbooster@gmail.com, calling/texting Tana Boersma at 480-206-4185 or Erin O’Brien at 480-459-8382.
The FHABC fundraising event will be hosted out of Parkview Tap House Bar and Grill, located at 16828 E. Parkview Ave. A DJ will play music while participants enjoy the evening and take part in fundraising activities, such as “Spin It to Win It,” a $20 game that includes prizes such as a foursome to play golf at We-Ko-Pa, a three-night stay in Rocky Point, a Booze Wagon, 65” Visio Television, 50 units of Botox, a Yeti Hopper 18 Flip Soft Cooler and more.
For questions, write to fhboosters@gmail.com.