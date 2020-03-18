Due to health concerns from COVID-19 the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA), the organization that handles high school sports, has announced that the spring sports season will be delayed until the end of March.
“The decision by this board is that there will not be any official interscholastic competitions played effective immediately through Saturday, March 28,” read a statement from the AIA. “The earliest possible date for the resumption of competition will be Monday, March 30, unless otherwise notified.”
Whether teams continue to practice is up to individual schools.
“However, the association will respect all decisions made by schools and school districts in regard to practices during this time of suspension,” the announcement continues. “Therefore, the AIA will defer to the schools and support their decisions from this standpoint.”
The AIA is anticipating that the postseason for spring sports will not need to be delayed.