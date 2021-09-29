The election this fall has two items on the ballot: The Maintenance and Operations (M&O) Override and the District Additional Assistance (DAA) Override. These overrides provide funds for the schools with no additional cost to the taxpayer – they are continuation of current taxes.
The overrides are such an easy way to support the kids in our community with quality education and opportunities. They are also a great way to support our teachers and staff, many of whom are also from our community. Please vote “Yes! Yes!” on the overrides to support our kids and staff! Facebook page: Yes for FH Students. For more information: fountainhillsschools.org/Override-Election.