I am writing this letter in response to Edith Stock’s letter in the Nov. 4 issue of this newspaper. I was a volunteer at the fair for Bob’s Free Bikes; we take in donated bicycles, fix them, make them safe and recycle back to kids.
Sunday afternoon, a group of about 20-25 gathered in front of BFB’s booth and the Democratic Club’s booth, chanting “Let’s go Brandon.” Bob’s Free Bikes was not the object of their protest, just the neighbor.
The protesters were asked to move along, to which they responded by yelling about their First Amendment rights and everyone being communists. There were children and families around. The disrespect to our community was deplorable. These folks thought they were being hilarious but, when asked to leave, turned angry.
If these folks were not Republicans, they were perceived to be by myself and all who witnessed their protest. Their “leader” wore a gray T-shirt emblazoned with President Biden wearing a red clown nose. The group had gathered at the Republican Club’s booth and proceeded from there. One woman yelled in my face that I was a communist. Shocked, I responded, “I was born here,” to which she said I was “red.” Well, whatever.
As to Ms. Stock’s comment about the Democratic and Republican booths formerly set up side by side, when we arrived on Thursday evening to set up our booth, that was the case. BFB’s was next to the Republican booth, the Democratic booth was on the other side of them. When arriving on Friday morning, the Republican Club had moved several booths away.
I have never written a letter to the editor, but as a witness to this event I felt the need to comment, having not been a volunteer in either of the party booths.