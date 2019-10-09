Thank you, President Trump. Your pro-growth policies put in place during 2017-18 are proving to create a strong economy for the benefit of the nation. The unemployment rate for September fell to 3.5 percent, a 50-year low. The jobless rate in September dropped 0.2 percentage points to 3.5 perctent, the lowest since December 1969.
The report also recorded that “discouraged workers and the underemployed also fell, 0.3 percent to 6.9 percent, matching its lowest in nearly 19 years and just off the all-time low is 6.8 percent.” Nonfarm payrolls rose by 136,000 in September, below the 145,000 forecast by economists polled by Dow Jones.
However, past numbers were revised higher. August was revised up to 168,000 from an initial estimate of 130,000, while July was increased to 166,000 from 159,000, for a net gain of 45,000. We are close to full employment! Wages rose 2.9 percent for the year.
Thank you, President Trump, for leading the fight to reform the tax code, bringing back businesses, including manufacturing to the USA (the last administration told us that those jobs were gone forever). The tax cuts also freed up capital for entrepreneurs to start businesses that created great openings for the unemployed. No wonder the Small Business Optimism Index is near record highs. Along with these successes, the tax cuts we received were much appreciated, too.
Thank you, President Trump, for negotiating trade deals with Japan, Canada, Mexico and being the first president to truly stand up to China’s unfair and unlawful trading practices. If only the Democrats could stop their political stunts and start focusing on helping American citizens with meaningful legislation. That doesn’t mean providing better health care to illegal aliens over our veterans.
How about starting by gathering together those congressmen and congresswomen who still love this country and ratify the USMCA?