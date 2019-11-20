“Winning isn’t everything, it’s the only thing,” Vince Lombardi, Green Bay Packers. “I only regret I have but one life to lose for my country,” Nathan Hale. “I regret I can only spend $2,800 of soft money for candidates or a political issue,” Charles Vascellaro. Things like Town property tax, Sanitary District Board.
I never thanked the person who stole my “Vote No” sign about the town property tax. When I noticed it missing I reported to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, and got a record number. Then I called The Times and asked the editor if he would do a story on stolen signs. After I gave him the sheriff’s record number, he looked into it.
I could not have been happier to see in the next week’s paper on page 3A, a 3x3 photo of a “Vote No” sign with a caption and a story on the theft. If the thief had left my sign up, only about 30 people would have seen it, as I live on a quiet block. But thanks to him, many more (thousands) saw it in The Times with a great photo.
I have been paying for ads in The Times for the past 41 years, for both business and political issues. Many of our town’s citizens have told me how much they appreciate them.
During the last town property tax vote, some people were worried on hearing that the pro-tax PAC was going to run a full-page ad with the names of the people who supported it. I told them not to worry, as I doubt they could fit 400 names on one page. They would need 10 pages of names if they had a chance to win. They lost by 66 percent — ads and many opinion letters work.