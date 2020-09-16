It was a very nice and meaningful event at the Veterans Memorial on Friday. The crowd was there with the American flags to pay respects to the almost 3,000 innocent Americans who fell victim to a handful of suicidal Islamic radicals who wanted to destroy the American way of life and to plant the fear of terror in the minds of the world.
After the ceremony the vast majority, with flags flying, walked the mile around the Fountain to remind all who saw them of the importance of the date. Almost all who were in the park lots or driving along Saugaro honked, waved, saluted or stood at attention as the flags passed by.
Many officials from the Sheriff’s office, state legislators, firefighters and one Fountain Hills Council member attended. As you would expect, our mayor was not there.