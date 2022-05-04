Once again someone who “cares,” Mike Scharnow, is self-righteously condemning me for living in the “glass house” I worked hard to earn. Stigmatizing words such as “bias” are intended to shame me into silence. But here’s the thing: Every time I remain silent, I am the loser.
I am supposed to keep in mind these addicts have families. It is my responsibility to remember their families after the addicts ignored them. I too have a family. I owe it to my family to protect them physically and financially.
The drug rehab industry is a multi-billion-dollar industry. Industries have no place in single-family neighborhoods. I’m not against sober houses. It is the placement of that industry in my single-family neighborhood that I object to. I’m paying for the sober houses already when I pay my taxes. I should not also sacrifice the quality of my life. Regulations are the compromise; stringent regulations must be mandatory.
Fountain Hills’ town attorney is scared we’ll be sued. The law requires only that “reasonable accommodation” be taken to make the town inclusive. It is accommodating to allow industry into single-familly neighborhoods. It is also reasonable to tightly regulate that industry. Just as fences are required around swimming pools, we must require tight regulations for drug houses, sorry, sober living houses.
We want to believe that people in rehab are actually seeking help. But while some may want sober living, others chose rehab when the judge said, “Jail or rehab.” They chose resort living in Fountain Hills and arranged their drug drops before arriving for detox. I interrupted a drug drop at the “sober living” house. I went to the sheriff’s office to report it.
Watch the docudrama “Body Brokers” and learn about this industry before being so condescending, Mr. Scharnow.