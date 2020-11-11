During WWII, everyone made great sacrifices to defeat our common enemy and protect our fellow citizens of the United States. These were the true patriots, who often sacrificed their lives for us to be free. Freedom has its responsibilities to keep us free and safe.
Those who are hiding behind the excuse that they are in a free country and don’t have to wear a mask have no idea what it is to be patriotic. We are at war with this deadly disease. We should all fight to protect ourselves and our fellow citizens from this hidden enemy with the simple sacrifice of wearing a mask in public. Is that too much to ask?