As the town approaches the opening of the medical center on Saguaro and Trevino, I think it is about time everyone hear the story of how the town staff and council have thrown the neighboring residents under the bus to accommodate this group who has done nothing but break promises to the neighbors and skirt the rules and codes of the town.
Despite this, they have been given a certificate of occupancy even though they built a continuous wall not according to approved plans submitted, with no pilaster supports and an incorrect height. They will be fixing the height, hopefully, but when confronted our town services director said he missed it; being so focused on the height, it never occurred to him that the pilasters were missing.
Nothing can really be done administratively since the occupancy certificate was issued, but the main problem really is that the drawing was so remedial that it shouldn’t have been approved in the first place. But when the mayor and town manager are pushing to get the project approved, mistakes happen, I guess.
There are a whole host of other allowances that favor the doctors and not the residents, like 14 HVAC units exposed to view of the residential, clearly a violation of town ordinances. If this were to end here it would be bad enough, but this is only phase one of three.
A weak council, led by the mayor, voted to allow them to proceed without going before P&Z or the council for any more approvals. That means no input from the neighbors for a group of doctors who don’t care for them and a town staff who has gotten very little right in phase one.
Elected officials work for us and should follow all of the rules.