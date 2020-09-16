I feel sorry for Martha McSally. Even when it was reported by three news outlets, including Fox News, that Trump disparaged John McCain and our dead military heroes, Martha could not even mention Trump’s name in her tepid response to what Trump said.
In reference to McCain, Trump is reported to have said “We’re not going to support that loser’s funeral.” In reference to lowering the flagpole half-staff, Trump reportedly said “What the (expletive) are we doing that for? Guy was (an expletive) loser.”
The best Martha McSally could muster was, “As I have always said many times, I have the deepest respect for Senator McCain, who is an American hero.” She did not call out Trump for his despicable language. She did not mention Trump regarding his alleged remarks about our dead military being “suckers and losers.” Despite being down in the polls, she still can’t utter Trump’s name. She is so afraid of Trump and his Twitter feed. So sad.