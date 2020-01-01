The Constitution, written by dissenters, is the judicial document providing the right for all dissenters to openly express their ideas without suffering maltreatment, harassment or retribution. The Constitution clearly defines the roles of the president, Congress and the Judicial. The Constitution dictates specific legal procedures for the checks and balances of due process so that all citizens are treated equally and fairly. Everyone enjoys the rights of free speech, the due process of law including facing and questioning their accuser(s), the presumption of innocence, and to be impartially judged by an unbiased jury of their peers.
A citizen, including POTUS, does not forfeit their legal rights when duly elected to serve a branch of government. Nor does a citizen become exempt from the law because they are running for an elected office.
Under the direction of Speaker Pelosi, her congressional partisans have completed an unconstitutional inquiry that does not include an impeachable crime. That sham should be deemed an unlawful process. “No one is above the law,” and that includes the Speaker of the House and her congressional minions.
Opinions masquerading as evidence and the evasions of due process will vindicate the president of the erroneous charges that the Democrats fabricated. The Senate may promptly dismiss an illegitimate referral or demand that certain Congress members and others appear to testify so justice can be delivered to all. A charade impeachment has a momentous national cost too immeasurable to ignore.
The criminal level of misrepresentations and malfeasance committed by House Democrats in violation of their oath should be, if not already, a high crime. To prevent additional or future abuse of power and/or dereliction of duty, House Speaker Pelosi should be automatically dismissed from Congress (without pension rights) for her crimes of gross misconduct. “No one is above the law.”