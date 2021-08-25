It sure would help if people who write opinions in The Times would download a copy of the meeting minutes. A little homework using fh.az.gov would help to eliminate the guesswork and the “I seem to recall” statements. Council minutes are available to the public and they show discussions, votes and dates. In other words, they tell the truth about what happened.
On Aug. 24, 2020, a special meeting of the Town Council was called and the meeting minutes are posted. One subject covered was the approval of the Safety Corridor Program. After discussion, the council adopted safety zones at Saguaro from Desert Vista to Grande; Palisades from Saguaro to El Lago; and Fountain Hills Blvd. from El Lago to Palisades. In an earlier June 2020 meeting, councilmember Spelich questioned some aspects of the Safety Corridors but voted along with all other councilmembers to discuss them again in August. The safety zones discussed in August were approved by a 5-2 vote, with Councilmember Spelich voting against.
In the August 2019 meeting, councilmembers approved the zoning change for Keystone (now called Havenly) and supported new residences going up on El Lago and Saguaro. Mayor Kavanagh and the previous council supported Park Place, the Lagoon and Daybreak.
We have a dedicated, intelligent Council and Town staff. They are supposed to be bipartisan. They work hard. They have experience. They represent you, the residents of Fountain Hills. Every once in a while, don’t you think it would be nice to let them know that you appreciate all that they are doing?