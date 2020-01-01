A couple of weeks ago I penned an opinion about Daybreak and defined pollution as too many people in too small a space. The next week a Mr. Hopp tried to rebut my article but actually helped to prove my point.
He started out by observing that most of the people clogging Shea were on their way from Fountain Hills to Scottsdale. My point exactly. We have a wonderful small community here and when we want the extra services afforded by dense population, we just have to go down Shea.
He brings up Trump and “diversity” and other unrelated things to try and frame this as a political issue but the situation is not political. We here in Fountain Hills can take advantage of all the good things that high-density population has to offer without suffering any of the negative issues of high density by simply taking a short drive.
The value of residential real estate is primarily driven by location and low population density. Paradise Valley is the most expensive zip code in Arizona. Their location is right in the heart of everything and the city fathers had the foresight not to stuff it with too many people per acre. Commercial real estate value, on the other hand, is primarily driven by location and high-population density.
I suspect that Mr. Hopp has a commercial interest in Fountain Hills. Why else would a Scottsdale resident care if Fountain Hills is managed with the same strategy as Paradise Valley?