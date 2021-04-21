A letter by Larry Zuiker titled “Gun Deaths” asks the question, what would you be willing to accept to stop the killing of Americans by Americans? Well, I ask what would we do if the criminals learned that we didn’t have guns? What would stop them from breaking into houses or mugging people on the street?
I have an idea. Why don’t you put a sign in your yard saying that you don’t have a gun of any kind and sit back and wait for someone to break in? You would change that sign quickly to say you’ve got several guns and you know how to use them.
You think that to change the Second Amendment would solve the problem, but that won’t stop criminals from getting or having guns. When are we going to learn that laws only work on those that want to follow the law?