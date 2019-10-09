Bob Burns’ feature article in last week’s edition provided further enlightenment about the desperation of self-described “disruptor” Bob Shelstrom as he flails away in his latest effort to gain public office.
Particularly interesting in his libelous attack on Sanitary District Manager Dana Trompke and attempt to compel her submission to his demand for correction of what he alleged was a “misstatement” was this quotation, “If she chose not to do so, my obligation may be making the Arizona Board of Technical Registration aware of the situation for them to determine whether a breech [sic] of ethics occurred or not.”
Really? While being investigated by that very same state board for claiming to be an “engineer” without having qualified and registered as required by law? He’s made that “engineer” claim on the signs he posted all around town as well as on his Facebook campaign page. He made it again on handbills which he circulated at area supermarkets. Meanwhile, violation of that legal requirement is punishable as a class 2 misdemeanor under A.R.S. 32-145.
We’ve seen Shelstrom getting away, unchallenged, with the behavior detailed in Mr. Burns’ article for years in his strange, self-appointed role as town gadfly, expert on everything and candidate for any targetable public office. He’s cost taxpayers tens of thousands in frivolous public records requests and unnecessary election expenses.
It’s great that Sanitary District attorney Sullivan pushed back at the current episode of this individual’s long history of misstatements and unsupported innuendo. Voters need to reject his candidacy for the Sanitary District board seat just as they did his prior attempt to disrupt our School Board.