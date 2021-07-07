Phyliss Kern, on behalf of the Fountain Hills Theater Board of Directors, I want to thank you for your benevolent generosity for the reduced rent of your portable performance stage.
Candidly, “thank you” is insufficient to show our appreciation. Your kind heart permitted our theater to remain open and operational through this past climatic and challenging year. From individual show performances to the enormously successful community event this spring, the use of the stage provided so much more than just an entertainment outlet. It allowed our theater to stay operational and bring in desperately needed revenue.
While other theaters in the Valley struggled mightily and, sadly, in some cases closed, Fountain Hills Theater remained ever present and viable.
Not only were we able to continue to provide entertainment but, in many ways, we also created an outlet for so many who were feeling isolated; an opportunity to safely go out and have fun. The value of this really can’t be weighed or measured, but I know that it was an incredibly important opportunity for so many.
On a very personal note, as a performer, I had the joy of being in a couple of the productions. That joy would have been sorely missed if not for the stage. I can only tell you that being there, on stage, was an enormous panacea for me. I remember looking down at you and everyone in attendance at the wildly successful community event, smiling from ear to ear and thinking to myself – this is phenomenal.
So, thank you for your generosity. Thank you for being such a good patron of the theater. Thank you for being such a great partner of the theater. Thank you for being you.