As someone who worked through college to pay off student loan debt, I understand the struggle millions of students face after graduating. In response to this, I recently introduced bipartisan legislation in Congress to establish a matched savings scholarship program to help low-income students pay for their education.
We have seen the positive impact of Arizona’s Earn to Learn program, which is why I introduced bipartisan legislation to expand the program to a national stage. The Earn to Learn Act would grant qualified students up to $4,500 per academic year to pay for tuition, books and other education expenses. By taking these steps for our students in underserved communities, we can help bring more individuals into higher education programs and invest in our future economy.
Under the bipartisan Earn to Learn Act, qualifying students would be required to deposit $500 into an education savings account to have each additional $1 contributed matched by $8 through combined university and other public or philanthropic support. As a result, students graduating would be ready to enter the workforce with little or no student loan debt. Students will also have access to ongoing professional development and financial literacy training to prepare them for life after school.
I am proud to work with my colleague, Congresswoman Susie Lee (D-NV), on this legislation to create a national program to help students finance their education and develop sound financial literacy. I will continue to work on behalf of Arizona students investing in their futures.