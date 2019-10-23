An Open Letter to Council members Dennis Brown, Michael Scharnow, Art Tolis, Alan Magazine and Sherry Leckrone; there is no easy way to put this, the citizens of Fountain Hills do not want Daybreak and are out in the streets collecting signatures to place a referendum on the ballot to undo your mistaken yes votes.
Apparently you five were more impressed with the legal prowess of the developer and his top gun lobbyist/attorney than you were with the faces and voices of hundreds of citizens rejecting Daybreak. P&Z got it right; they almost unanimously voted against Daybreak while you five ignored their recommendation.
Shame on you, especially you, Councilman Brown, who threatened to have the sheriff clear the Oct. 1 Council meeting and called citizens vigilantes. To members of the Council who think Dennis Brown, with his Daybreak developers and his public-be-dammed stance, is the leader to follow, think again. He has lost the support of Fountain Hills.
When driving by Town Hall between now and the Nov. 4 deadline for signature gathering, honk your car horn as a way to say no to Daybreak. I’m sure they will hear you loud and clear inside Town Hall!