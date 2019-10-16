BMT = Best Management Team. As we all receive our ballots in the mail, please reflect upon the fact our town sanitation system is being operated like a well-oiled machine. Not only that, but the present board is funded sufficiently for the eventual replacement of the lake liner, which may be due in four years.
I look forward to seeing the improvements around the lake as new restrooms and drinking fountains come to fruition for people and pets, all due to good management by candidates Butler, Maroon and Thomson, the Best Management Team. Please mail your ballots before Nov. 5.