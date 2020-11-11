Joe Biden is our new president and will give us a fresh start. He’s a man with decency, character, integrity and honor.
We can now look forward to a leader who tells us the truth, unifies the country and will make our nation respected around the world again. Biden is honest and forthright, shows concern for fairness and the welfare of others, admits errors and accepts responsibility, and considers decisions rationally by obtaining expert input.
Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. will soon be the leader America needs.