Shame on the Fountain Hills Town Council members (except for Ginny Dickey, Alan Magazine and Mike Scharnow) for putting all of us residents at risk for COVID-19. Apparently, the priority in their books is the almighty dollar and the art fair will go on.
In a response to my concern, David Spelich informed me that “This is not a mandatory function, anyone who has concerns is encouraged to avoid the event.” Duh! I definitely will not go, however, I am still at much greater risk for weeks once I go to the grocery store where thousands of possible coronavirus carriers have been interacting with the employees and Fountain Hills citizens.
This definitely has “super spreader” written all over it. How are those council members going to feel when our citizens take the hit? Is there any possibility that this event can be canceled? Will the Town Council swallow their profit-loving pride and admit that common sense and scientific evidence should prevail, and show us that they are concerned for our health and safety, especially now that Arizona has increased numbers of cases?
I’m sure we can live another six months without that sculpture, painting, jewelry and funnel cake. At least we will live. If I am still around, I will certainly not vote for Dennis Brown, Gerry Friedel, David Spelich nor Art Tolis for reelection. Shame on them!