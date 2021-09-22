Like many Americans, I’ve one question for Anthony Blinken (US Secretary of State), Lloyd Austin (Secretary of Defense) and General Mark Milley (the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff). Whatever their answers should result in all three of them looking for new jobs.
The question would be, “Did President Biden take your professional advice in the planning of the withdrawal debacle from Afghanistan?” If the President ignored their professional advice when making his decision, he is both arrogant and incompetent; and each official should have the integrity to resign.
As Robert Gates, former Secretary of Defense during the Obama Administration, said of the then Vice President Joseph Biden, “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” If Biden did take their advice, then they are also incompetent and should resign.
The majority of Americans wanted troops out of Afghanistan after 20 years. It was not well publicized but in the past 18 months, until 13 brave servicemen and women were blown up during the chaos at the Kabul Airport, no servicemen or women had died in Afghanistan. There are still 35,000 U.S. troops in Germany, 76 years after the end of World War II. There are 30,000 U.S. troops serving in South Korea, where an armistice was declared back in 1950 but no peace treaty was ever signed.
The U.S. service personnel stationed in these countries far outnumber the 2,500 troops serving in Afghanistan before the pullout. Mr. ‘Political’ Biden and his puppeteers had seven months to dream of a 9/11/21 show declaring that all Americans were out of Afghanistan. Their dream became a nightmare for hundreds of thousands of Afghans who worked for the U.S., along with other Afghan-based United States citizens. We deserve answers!