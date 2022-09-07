Chris Brant seems to have already convicted Hunter Biden, and President Biden (who is not under investigation for any crime), of selling favors to the Chinese and Russians. Quite a leap!

Brant doesn’t mention Ivanka Trump receiving a highly unusual 30+ licenses from the Chinese, or Jared Kushner’s $500 million loan from Qatar, or Kushner’s reception of a $1.5 billion investment from Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, who ignored his advisers and invested in a company for which Kushner had absolutely no experience or qualifications.