As of this past Monday, Aug. 9, the Town of Fountain Hills has reinstated several of its COVID-19 safety precautions in response to the nationwide surge in Delta variant cases. As you’ll see in our 1A reporting, that means a return to face coverings within Town facilities, as well as social distancing.
Last week we reported that Fountain Hills was on the positive end of the spectrum when it comes to vaccinations, with adults over the age of 18 hitting the national average of 70 percent and those over the age of 65 at 92 percent. But as has always been the case, safety measures such as masks and distancing are just as much about protecting oneself as they are about protecting the people around you. Keep in mind that the vast majority of people under the age of 18 cannot be vaccinated yet and have no say in the matter. That’s especially important, as the Delta variant has been more aggressive toward youngsters than the initial strain.
As for those who are fully vaccinated, there’s still the danger of breakthrough infection or simply passing the disease on to others. Again, the risk to an individual who has been fully vaccinated is astronomically lower than those who have not, but we should remain concerned for the safety of our family, friends and neighbors. Masks and distancing are a way to maintain that safety.
The fact of the matter is that this disease will be with us as long as we’re willing to welcome it.