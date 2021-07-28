Hard to believe, but we’re less than two weeks away from the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year. As you’ll see on page 9A of this week’s paper, we’ve started our “Back to School” coverage with information on start-of-year activities, as well as a few other handy reminders and a copy of the Fountain Hills Unified School District calendar. Additional details will be reported as provided.
For those who may have missed the news, Fountain Hills Charter School closed its doors this past spring and will not be re-opening for the new academic year.
The official start to the school year is Aug. 10 and all signs are pointing to this being as “normal” a transition from summer to the classroom as possible. That likely comes as welcome news to all the students, parents, teachers and staff who had to think outside the box and work creatively to make the 2020-21 academic year a success.
While procedures may alter in the coming weeks due to updated safety recommendations concerning COVID-19, here’s hoping little will stand in the way of students getting back into the classroom, playing sports and spending time with friends. Safety should always take top priority, but we’ve got our fingers crossed that local youngsters can enjoy as normal a school year as possible over the next 10 months.
Good luck, Falcons! We look forward to seeing you soar.