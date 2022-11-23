The holiday season is upon us, and of course that also means a time of stress and anxiety for many people, which often leads to increased alcohol and drug consumption.
According to addicted.org, there are numerous risk factors around the holiday time – binge drinking, heavy alcohol use, illicit drug use, recreational drug use or experimenting with drugs. Holiday parties can get out of hand, while others struggle with loneliness, mental health issues and addiction.
Isn’t it our tendency to overindulge over the holidays? Eating, drinking, excessive gift giving and more? All too often those suffering from a substance use disorder go overboard as well. Those considering recovery face a serious uphill battle and often face uncomfortable choices. Change is hard.
The day before Thanksgiving is the biggest alcohol sales day in the nation around the holidays, according to addicted.org. Data from over 2,900 local beer, wine and liquor stores show sales leap to 130 percent higher than a typical day. Also known as Drinksgiving, Blackout Wednesday or Black Wednesday, this holiday has become the first drinking weekend of the holiday season.
Next come such holidays as Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s Eve. And there are football games, office parties, family events and so much more. Depression and anxieties can be increased over this period of time, and those issues can lead to excessive alcohol consumption and drug use. Young people primarily, for example, engage in risky drinking and alcohol consumption during the holiday season.
Parents especially should be aware of these potential issues surrounding their middle and high school students. Have an informal talk. Don’t be pushy, but don’t be shy either. Believe it or not, young people actually do listen to their parents. They might not always show it 100 percent of the time, but don’t lose hope!
The holidays don’t have to include heavy drinking or drugging. Obvious significant risks include impaired driving, personal injury and family conflict. Let’s enjoy our celebrations and get-togethers, but let’s do it in a smart and healthy manner.