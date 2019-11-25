William Fedo, “Bill,” age 95, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Nov. 16, 2019 after a short illness.
Bill was born on Jan. 9, 1924, in Dunmore, Pa. to Michael Fedo and Mary Kosko, the seventh of nine children. He graduated from Dunmore High School and went to a government trade school in Lancaster, Pa., working in the machine shop, which began a lifelong love of working with his hands.
A childhood bout with rheumatic fever kept him out of military service but enabled him to work for Crucible Steel in New Jersey making battleship guns during World War II. He went on to work for the Eastern Aircraft Division of General Motors, where he made parts for the Hellcat and Avenger bombers and made suggestions to improve eﬃciency and costs that would later earn him a full scholarship to General Motors Institute when the war ended.
Bill chose instead to start his own business in automotive repair on Route 46 in N.J., and then founded Mountain Lakes Esso Service Center.
Bill was a volunteer ﬁreﬁghter commissioner for the Rainbow Lakes Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District. Bill built his family home in Parsippany, N.J. and a seashore house on the Jersey shore, where his extended family gathered for many memorable times.
In 1982, he moved to Fountain Hills where he enjoyed an active retirement as a builder, stained glass artist, gardener, gourmet cook, ﬁsherman, world traveler and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Bill married the love of his life, “my one and only,” Lee, 69 years ago. Together they created a loving and connected family of which he was most proud. Bill worked tirelessly to make things better, using his active mind and hands to create a secure and joy-ﬁlled life for his family.
A wise and trusted advisor, Bill was a mentor to many, uplifting all who knew him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Lee; son, Bill (Carol) of Escondido, Calif.; son, Vinnie (Belinda) of Mesa, Ariz.; daughter, Mary (Larry) Smith of Glendale, Ariz.; daughter, Donna (Frank) Mastrandrea of Fountain Hills; four beautiful grandchildren, Julia Fedo, Madisen Fedo, Kyle Mastrandrea, and Anna Mastrandrea; his sister, Joan (Frank) Buckshon of North Carolina; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
Bill is predeceased by his parents and seven siblings. A private memorial service is being arranged. Condolences may be expressed at messingermortuary.com. In lieu of ﬂowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.