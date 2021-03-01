Vivien L. Reboli (Anderson), of Fountain Hills, passed away Jan. 22, 2021 at age 91.
She was the beloved wife of the late Warren A. “Reb” Reboli and dear sister of the late E. Jane Folsom; dear aunt of Robert M. Folsom and Jodi A. Murray, both of Westwood, Mass.
Friends are invited to attend her memorial service Friday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, 10215 Saguaro Blvd.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, interment in the National Cemetery of Arizona will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the First Baptist Church (address above) would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary.