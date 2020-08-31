Steven Arthur Lindely of Fountain Hills, formerly of Fargo, N.D., passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2020.
Steve was born June 14, 1947 in Fergus Falls, Minn. to Myron and Caroline (Lynn) Lindely. The family settled in Fargo, N.D. where Steve and his sisters (Mary and Cheryl) attended school and were active in the community. Steve was a graduate of Fargo Central High, Class of ‘65. After graduation, Steve lived his dream as the lead singer in a rock ‘n roll band where they toured eight states and three provinces.
Steve married Sandra (Brynteson) in 1968 and had two daughters (Kristine and Jennifer). He began a career in television and radio, expanding into real estate and mortgage consulting, a career that drew him to settle in Arizona. He was later married to Betty (Berg).
Steve had an infectious smile and collected friends everywhere he went. He maintained lifelong friendships with classmates, enjoying and emceeing class reunions. He loved to write, travel and golf year-round with his best buddies.
Steve is preceded in passage by his parents: Myron and Lynn Lindely. Steve is survived by his daughters, Kristine Lindely, Alexandria, Va., and Jennifer Mischke, Wenatchee, Wash.; grandsons, Riggs and Jake Mischke; sisters, Mary Lindely (Andrea Miritello) Tubac, Ariz., and Cheryl Lindely, Fargo, N.D.; former wives, Sandy (Ducky) Lindely and Betty Lindely.
Due to COVID-19, memorial services will be held at a future date yet to be determined.