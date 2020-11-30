Roland C. Thompson

Roland Clifford Thompson, 89, of Fountain Hills passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2020. Roland, previously from Foxboro, Mass., was born on July 17, 1931 in Boston, Mass., to Alan McClain Thompson and Isabelle Russell Thompson of Boston. He was the third of four children and graduated from Roslindale High School in 1948.
Roland was a refrigeration mechanic for Stop & Shop Supermarkets and later a pipefitter, working out of Local 537 in Boston. Roland married his wife, Irene, in 1957 and shared 43 years of marriage. He had an affinity for photography, and in retirement developed an amazing talent for woodworking and karaoke. Roland enjoyed domestic and international travel, with Cape Cod and Hawaii being two of his most favorite and frequented destinations. A huge lover of Boston sports, he was a lifelong Red Sox and New England Patriots fan.
Roland was a veteran of the United States Army and served overseas in the Korean War.
He is survived by his two sons, Mark A. Thompson of Foxboro, Mass., and Scott D. Thompson of Scottsdale, Ariz.; his nieces, Julia Thompson-Morrison, Linda Harrison-Aguilar, Lorain Thompson-Rice; and nephew, Johnny Harrison.
A funeral service will be held at Messinger Fountain Hills Mortuary on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. Viewing hours will be on Friday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 10 a.m., prior to the funeral service. In addition, a memorial service will be held in Foxboro, Mass., in the spring of 2021.
Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley (hov.org).