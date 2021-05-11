Mark Emanuel Tosetto, 59, of Fountain Hills passed away on May 7. Mark was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and faithful friend.
A visitation service will be held 6-8 p.m. and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Messinger Mortuary- Fountain Hills, and a Funeral Mass at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11a.m.
Mark was born in New York, N.Y. on Nov. 4, 1961 and lived in Old Bridge, N.J. until the age of 28 when he moved Fountain Hills, AZ.
In 1996 he graduated from CAD Institute with a Bachelor of Applied Sciences in CAD Technology. Mark worked as an account executive at Insight Enterprises and was a member of the Chairman’s Club.
Mark was an active member as SAL (Sons of American Legion) and a former Commander of SAL, Post 58.
Mark is survived by his brother, Darren; sister-in-law, Nell; sister, Tara; brother-in-law, Robert, and five nieces, Kerry, Molly, Shannon, Clare, and Colleen.
Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Mary and father, Martin.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Sons of the American Legion, Post 58. Arrangements are being handled by Messinger Mortuary – Fountain Hills.