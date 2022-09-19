Leonard Pameditis

Leonard “Len” Pameditis, long-time resident of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 26, at the age of 73 after a long illness. Leonard was born on Jan. 18, 1949, and was raised in the southside of Chicago by the late Louis Rokas Pameditis and Mary Ann (Mirocha) Pameditis.
In 1988, Leonard moved with his family to Fountain Hills and he has been a resident of Arizona and California since. Leonard held two master’s degrees from Arizona State University, and served as a fifth grade, seventh grade and eighth grade science and math teacher for the Madison School District and the Paradise Valley School District, achieving his passion to educate youth.
He is survived by devoted family members; daughter, Laura (Pameditis) Yockey; son, Michael Pameditis; son-in-law, Nelson Yockey and daughter-in-law, Colleen (Valker) Pameditis, as well as life-long friend and former spouse, Elaine Pameditis. He was a cherished grandfather to Holden Yockey, Griffin Yockey, Trenton Pameditis, and Vivienne Pameditis.
His humor, generosity, love of music, sports and nature will always be remembered fondly by friends and family. Memorial services will be held at a later date.