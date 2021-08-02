Lee Carlton Christopher, a resident of Fountain Hills, passed away peacefully July 31, 2021.
He was born June 23, 1936, to Marvel and Lawrence Christopher of Villa Park, Ill. The family eventually moved to West Chicago after the home Lee, his father and older brother (Robert) helped build was complete.
He met his wife of 60 years, Barbara (Strubler), at 18. They married three years later on June 29, 1957. Lee and Barb started their life together in Wheaton, then moved to West Chicago in 1968 where they raised their three children, Debbie (Frosch), Patty (Dye) and Jim.
Lee worked at Controlled Engineering in Glen Ellen early in their marriage. Lee eventually took a trucking position for Jewel Food Stores. He retired at 57 and they moved to Fountain Hills in 1993. In his teens Lee was a member of the Hot Rodders Club and in later life a volunteer firefighter for the Winfield Fire Department.
Lee loved to have a good time and would talk to anyone who crossed his path. He could build or fix everything and enjoyed woodworking during his retirement.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara. He is survived by his three children; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Sue (Bouchard) and many nieces and nephews.
As per Lee’s request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation in Lee’s name to be made to Hospice of the Valley, 9808 N. 95th St., Scottsdale, AZ 85258.