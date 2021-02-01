Kenneth Taylor Milne, Jr., “Daddy,” “Poppa,” 92, of Eastport, Mich., passed away on Jan. 22, 2021 in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., from natural causes. He was born Feb. 13, 1928 in Paris, France, to Kenneth and Gladys Milne.
Before moving to Pendleton, Ind., at the age of five, he lived in Adelaide, Australia, and London, England, with his family. He was accepted to Purdue University at the age of 17, a year prior to his high school graduation, and received his B.S. in Electrical Engineering four years later.
He met Barbara Lea Koch while skiing in Aspen and married her later that year on Dec. 5, 1959. They spent 57 years together before her passing in 2017. He worked as an electrical engineer for 37 years with General Motors at the Warren Technical Center. Notable projects include the instrumentation and digitizing of the 1984 C-4 Corvette as well as the work on the C-3 Corvette.
He was a family man first and foremost and he enjoyed spending time with his children and wife playing sports or traveling the U.S. He was an avid skier, member of National Ski Patrol and awarded a Purple Merit Star for saving a life on the ski slopes. He also taught Avalanche and Mountaineering courses. He later went on to become a volunteer EMT and President of the Torch Bay Ambulance at the age of 60.
His true passion was for sailing. In his younger years he crewed for boats sailing the Port Huron to Mackinac Race or sailed around on his E Class Skow. Later in life, he enjoyed sailing in the North Channel with Barb on the Wisper, their 41-foot Bayfield. He and Barb spent many hours together on the tennis court, a true competition between them. He was a true adventurer and outdoorsman in his interests that also included rock climbing, fly fishing, backpacking, gardening and sky diving at age 72 with his son, Ken.
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Patricia Ruth Milne Veillette (Brian); son, Peter Koch Milne (Heather); and grandchildren, Anna Lea Gallagher (Brad); Molly Rose Bonfiglio; Christopher Mark Bonfiglio, Jr. aka Marco (Jenna); Peter Kenneth Milne; Claire Patricia Milne.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, on July 18, 2017; son, Kenneth Taylor Milne, III on Aug. 11, 1996; and sister, Patsy Milne Kunz on July 26, 2016.
There will be a small family celebration of life later this year. Contributions may be made in his name toward American Heart Association, American Macular Degeneration Foundation, or toward the local Hospice in your area. For online condolences, please visit emeraldcoastfuneralhome.com.