James Dominic Bertucci, 89, of Fountain Hills, died of COVID-19 on Jan. 14, 2021. He was born on Feb. 5, 1931 in Ishpeming, Mich., to Giovanna and Guiseppi Bertucci. His parents immigrated from Italy. Jim was the last survivor of the eight children in the family.
Jim attended the Catholic grade school and public high school in Ishpeming. After high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and was trained in Colorado before being stationed in Okinawa. After his years in the military, he attended the Northern Michigan University Marquette, Mich., and the Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich., graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering.
He worked for several years for the City of Milwaukee before being employed as the civil engineer for the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
He married Catherine Stehly in 1984. They enjoyed life in Madison. Jim was a jogger and Cathy and he were both hikers and cross-country skiers. Jim retired after 23 years at the University and they moved to Fountain Hills. They regularly attended the symphony and theaters. They enjoyed golf, hiking and traveled extensively. Travels included several trips back to his parents’ homeland, Italy, river cruises throughout Europe and numerous visits to Mexico and the Bahamas. Travel highlights were a trip to China and crossing the Atlantic on the Queen Mary II.
Jim and Cathy enjoyed times with their many friends. They maintained a closeness to nieces and nephews in Michigan and the Midwest, often traveling to be with them.
Jim and Cathy were happily married and involved in the Church of the Ascension Catholic parish of Fountain Hills.
Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years, Cathy; nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. A celebration of Jim’s life and funeral Mass was celebrated Jan. 20, 2021 at the Church of the Ascension, Fountain Hills.