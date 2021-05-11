Gregory Alan McCombs, 44, of Simi Valley, Calif., and formerly of Fountain Hills passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at home. He was born in Torrance, Calif., to Michael and Jeanne (Smith) McCombs. He was married to Brittaney (Reed) McCombs.
Greg moved to Fountain Hills in 1987. He graduated from Coronado High School (1994) and Northern Arizona University, earning a degree in mechanical engineering. Early in his career, he was a mechanical engineer in the SPS Radio Products Division of Motorola. He was also a manufacturing engineer with General Dynamics in Scottsdale. His next career move was to NATEL in Chatsworth, Calif. (now NEOTech), where he was a special projects engineer.
Greg adored his boys and treasured time spent with them. In high school he was involved in the marching and jazz bands. He enjoyed sports and was a baseball fan and big fantasy football fan. He was a technical guy at heart who enjoyed working on and restoring BMW automobiles and flying drone aircraft. He also loved the outdoors and was a good golfer and a highly skilled snowboarder. His ready smile and infectious laugh will be missed by friends and family.
Greg is survived by his two sons, Braden and Grayson; and wife, Brittaney; his parents; his sister, Kathryn Hackett (John) of Phoenix; his brother, David, of Fountain Hills; two nieces; one grandmother; aunts and uncles; and many other friends and family.
The family is planning a private memorial service and asks that any donations made in Greg's honor go to his memorial fund for the benefit of his children found at gofund.me/921de15d.