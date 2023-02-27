Dorothy Decker O’Neal died peacefully at home in Fountain Hills at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. She was 99 years old and a resident of Fountain Hills for 10 years.
Dorothy was born on Dec. 8, 1923, in Akron, Ohio, to Clyde and Mary Iva King Decker. She graduated from East High School in 1941, afterward attending Akron University. Dorothy was a talented vocalist and had earned a Metropolitan Opera Scholarship.
Dorothy began singing solos at church at age five and had voice lessons throughout her childhood. She sang regularly on the radio by age 12. She performed with George Szell and the Cleveland Symphony when she was 15. Dorothy was a coloratura soprano and sang major operatic roles in Italian, French and German for the Akron Opera Company.
On Dec. 4, 1943, Dorothy married Robert Frank O’Neal in St. Louis, Mo. They resided in Little Rock, Ark., during Robert’s military service in World War II. After the war they returned to Akron where their only child, Aileen, was born in 1953.
Dorothy and family moved several times due to Robert’s career. They lived in Louisville, Ky., Columbus, Ohio, Battle Creek, Mich., moving to Bisbee, Ariz. in 1967 and finally to Sierra Vista, Ariz. Dorothy always volunteered her talent by singing in church choirs and community arts programs. She also was active with various Hospital Auxiliaries either assisting with patient care or heading up fundraising efforts. Dorothy was a longtime member of the Bisbee Women’s Club, Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the War of 1812. Dorothy was also the consummate entertainer and gathered lifelong friends wherever she lived, hosting many great dinners and parties.
In the 1980s, after Robert retired, Dorothy started a business called Fashion with Fabrics in Sierra Vista, Ariz. Dorothy provided designer fabrics and couture fashion advice to local residents. She also presented several fashion shows highlighting her great fashion design sense. Dorothy was recognized by the Wall Street Journal as a successful woman small business owner.
After 64 years of marriage Robert died in 2008. Dorothy then relocated to Fountain Hills to reside with her daughter, Aileen. Dorothy successfully made many new friends and enjoyed several years of exercising at the Club at Adero. She always maintained a positive and forward-looking attitude in any endeavor she embraced.
Dorothy is survived by her loving daughter, Aileen O’Neal Plumb; son in law, Christopher Miles Plumb; grandsons, Kevin O’Neal Plumb of Fountain Hills and Matthew Decker Plumb (Stephanie) of Phoenix and great grandchildren, Brittany, Isabella, Annika, Fiona, and Declan.
A memorial burial service will be held March 17 at Anglican Church of the Atonement in Fountain Hills at 11 a.m. Dorothy will later be interred with her late husband, Robert, in Sierra Vista at Southern Arizona Memorial Veteran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Anglican Church of the Atonement, 11002 N. Saguaro Blvd., Fountain Hills, AZ 85268.